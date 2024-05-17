Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beige
image 1 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beigeimage 2 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beigeimage 3 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beigeimage 4 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beigeimage 5 of Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beige

Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

Charles Bentley Cotton Woven Hanging Swing Chair / Hammock in Beige
Embrace relaxation with the Charles Bentley Woven Rope Swing Chair, a modern bohemian addition to your indoor or outdoor sanctuary. Crafted from a sturdy steel base and soft polycotton fabric, this hanging chair offers both safety and comfort. Perfect for lounging with a book or simply enjoying a moment of tranquility, it can be hung from a ceiling or any robust overhang that supports up to 100kg. Featuring 23cm long decorative tassels for a touch of elegance, this swing chair brings a cozy, stylish vibe to your patio, balcony, or living area. It's a chic, inviting space where you can unwind and add a unique charm to your home.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here