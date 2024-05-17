image 1 of Charles Bentley Rattan Steel Frame 2 Seater Bistro Garden Set - Natural/Grey
Charles Bentley Rattan Steel Frame 2 Seater Bistro Garden Set - Natural/Grey

Charles Bentley Rattan Steel Frame 2 Seater Bistro Garden Set - Natural/Grey
Elevate your garden or patio with the Charles Bentley Bistro Set, a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Designed for those who cherish outdoor relaxation and stylish design, this set includes two natural wicker rattan chairs complemented by thick grey cushions for ultimate comfort, and a matching tall side table, ideal for morning breakfasts or evening refreshments in the garden. Its compact size makes it an excellent choice for cosy patio spaces or smaller outdoor areas, offering a chic solution without compromising on style. The natural wicker and steel frame construction not only add a contemporary touch but also ensure durability and longevity, making this set a timeless addition to your outdoor living space.Dimensions:Chairs: H80 x D60 x W56cmTable: Dia. 52 x H54cm
Cushioned seats for comfortIdeal for compact spacesDurable wicker & steel frame

