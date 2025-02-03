Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Raised Pet Hutch Guinea Cage Run Cleaning Tray

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

This raised wooden hutch, available in grey, is an ideal habitat for guinea pigs and other small pets. Constructed with FSC Certified wood and black coated mesh, it combines security with durability. The hutch features a stainless steel lock for added safety and a hard-wearing asphalt roof to shield pets from harsh weather. Its wood is treated with a waterproof agent to withstand the elements, and it includes a plastic pull-out tray for easy cleaning. A separate sleeping area provides a cozy retreat for pets, and the roof's stainless steel arm allows for convenient access. The slightly sloped design ensures water runoff, keeping the interior dry. With a weight of 8.5kg and dimensions tailored for small animal comfort, this hutch is not only practical but also ensures a safe and pleasant living space for your pets. Dimensions: H70 x D45 x W91.5cm

