Tommee Tippee First Cup

Specially designed for your baby’s first sips, our First Cup sippy cups help your baby to develop tipping and sipping skills whilst preventing spills. This small and lightweight, 190ml training sippy cup features a flip-down, free-flow spout that allows liquid to flow easily when baby wants to drink, but flips closed to keep the cup fully spill-proof between sips. The durable, long-lasting, one-piece spout is gentle on little mouths but tough enough to withstand tiny teeth.    From around 6 months of age experts recommended that babies should be introduced to open-cup drinking to help prevent tooth decay, and to help promote proper tongue placement and oral motor skills. By using a free-flow drinking cup, your baby will learn they don’t need to suck to release the liquid and will subsequently learn important tipping and sipping skills in preparation for open cup drinking. To further support the development of their grown-up drinking skills, our trainer sippy cup comes with easy-grip handles designed for tiny hands. Perfect for training, the flip-down spout and tight-fitting lid ensures this training cup is fully spill-proof for less mess at home and when on-the-go. As the cup lid is tight fitting, to simplify opening, we recommend, you should flip up the spout and gently twist the lid to release any trapped air inside. Featuring only two parts, our First Cup sippy cup is super easy to clean - either in hot, soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher. It's safe for steam, UV, or microwave sterilisation, too.   All our products are BPA, BPS, PVC, Phthalate and Nitrosamine free for your ultimate reassurance.
Free flow spoutSpill-proofEasy clean and BPA-free

