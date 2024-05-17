Marketplace.
Bormioli Rocco Bartender Stemmed Beer Glasses - 280ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of Art Deco opulence to your home bar or restaurant with these Bartender Beer Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. With their long, slender silhouette, these glasses will provide the perfect showcase for lagers, pilsners, light craft beers and ales thanks to the exceptional shine and clarity of Bormioli's patented Star Glass construction. A fine, laser-cut rim brings a pristine finish while ensuring the purest tasting experience. A final decorative flourish comes in the form of the stem, elegantly etched to bring a subtle air of Art Deco opulence and style.

