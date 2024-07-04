image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Luna Highball Glasses - 450ml - Pack of 4
Bormioli Rocco Luna Highball Glasses - 450ml - Pack of 4

The Luna range of Glass Highball Cocktail Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic Italian style to your drinking glassware. The sleek, contemporary silhouette oozes understated sophistication, enhanced by the distinctive, reinforced bubble base. A rolled rim adds to the aesthetic, adding comfort to every sip, while also helping to protect against chipping if dropped. The 450ml capacity makes these glasses the perfect size for generous servings of your favourite highball cocktails and long drinks - however, they would also be perfect for bottled beers, soft drinks, juices, and even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe, and designed to be durable enough to withstand the rigours of the busiest professional bar or restaurant. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the amount of choice in glassware nowadays, allow Italian specialists Bormioli Rocco to make your decision crystal clear.

