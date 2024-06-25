Bormioli Rocco Electra Glass Wine Decanter - 1.6L

Add authentic Italian style and flair to your home, bar or restaurant with this 1.6 Litre Electra Wine Decanter from Bormioli Rocco. An essential tool in the arsenal of any self-confessed wine connoisseur, a decanter gives red wines time to 'breathe' before serving, helping to unlock those finer and more complex fragrance notes and flavours. The wide, flat bowl of this decanter provides a large surface area, exposing the maximum amount of wine to the oxygen in the air. The long, tapered neck allows for easy pouring, as well as providing an elegant centrepiece on any table! Each piece in the Electra collection has been crafted from Star Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional transparency and brilliance, allowing for the perfect appreciation of the colours of the beverages contained within.