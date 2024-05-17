Bormioli Rocco Electra Glass Tumblers - 370ml - Pack of 6

Add authentic Italian style and flair to your home, bar or restaurant with these 370ml Electra Drinking Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco. Each piece in the Electra collection has been crafted from Star Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional transparency and brilliance, allowing for the perfect appreciation of the colours of the beverages contained within. The subtle angle of these tumblers will add a contemporary flavour to any table, with their tapered shape encouraging the development of fragrances and flavours to bring the very best out of your beverage. Laser-cut rims provide a premium finish while ensuring a smooth and refined tasting experience with every sip.