Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free adult ocean white fish & potato 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Ocean White Fish & Potato is a nutritionally complete dry food, ideally suited for dogs with delicate digestion and/or sensitive skin. This cereal and grain free recipe includes fresh ocean white fish and provides all breeds of dog with a wholesome, naturally hypoallergenic diet. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients, to help your dog enjoy optimal health and vitality. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Normally active, adult dogs that need a sensitive, low allergen diet.

Sensitive Grain free recipe Ideal for dogs with sensitive skin and digestion Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fresh ocean white fish (22%), sweet potato (22%), ocean white fish meal (18%), potato (18%), refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole egg, whole linseed, fish digest, krill, yeast, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, dried elderberries (340mg/kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, black pepper (200mg/kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/kg), chondroitin, dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives