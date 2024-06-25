Marketplace.
Arden Grange Sensitive Puppy/Junior Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive Grain Free Puppy / Junior ocean white fish & potato 12kg
This is a complete, super premium pet food for puppies and adolescent dogs with sensitive skin and/or delicate digestion. This gentle recipe excludes grains and cereals, and contains fresh ocean white fish as an easily digestible source of protein which is naturally high in omega-3 fatty acids. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Growing puppies that need a sensitive, low allergen diet.
Sensitive Grain free recipeGrowth diet ideal for sensitive puppies.Optimal vitamins and minerals for growing puppies,
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fresh ocean white fish (23%), ocean white fish meal (18%), sweet potato (16%), potato (14%), refined chicken oil, potato protein, beet pulp, fish digest, whole egg, whole linseed, krill, yeast, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, dried elderberries (340mg/kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, black pepper (200mg/ kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/ kg), chondroitin, dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

