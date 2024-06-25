Marketplace.
image 1 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg
image 1 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kgimage 2 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kgimage 3 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kgimage 4 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kgimage 5 of Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Leander International Pet Foods Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.00

£65.00/each

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free light / senior ocean white fish & potato 12kg
Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Ocean White Fish & Potato is a nutritionally complete dry food, ideally suited for older or overweight dogs with delicate digestion and/or sensitive skin. This cereal and grain free recipe is lower in calories and benefits from significantly higher levels of joint supplements compared to our adult maintenance diets, helping keep dogs mobile into their senior years. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients, to help your dog enjoy optimal health and vitality.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Senior dogs that need a sensitive, low allergen recipe.Adult dogs that need a sensitive, low fat diet.
Sensitive Grain free recipeFor older or overweight dogs with sensitivities.Boosted levels of joint care to aid senior dogs.Lower calories than our adult maintenance diets.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Ocean white fish meal (23%), sweet potato (23%), potato (22%), beet pulp, refined chicken oil, fresh ocean white fish (4%), whole linseed, fish digest, whole egg, krill, yeasts, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, dried elderberries (340mg/ kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), black pepper (200mg/kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/kg), dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here