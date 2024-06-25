Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free light / senior ocean white fish & potato 12kg

Arden Grange Sensitive Light/Senior Ocean White Fish & Potato is a nutritionally complete dry food, ideally suited for older or overweight dogs with delicate digestion and/or sensitive skin. This cereal and grain free recipe is lower in calories and benefits from significantly higher levels of joint supplements compared to our adult maintenance diets, helping keep dogs mobile into their senior years. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients, to help your dog enjoy optimal health and vitality. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Senior dogs that need a sensitive, low allergen recipe. Adult dogs that need a sensitive, low fat diet.

Sensitive Grain free recipe For older or overweight dogs with sensitivities. Boosted levels of joint care to aid senior dogs. Lower calories than our adult maintenance diets.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Ocean white fish meal (23%), sweet potato (23%), potato (22%), beet pulp, refined chicken oil, fresh ocean white fish (4%), whole linseed, fish digest, whole egg, krill, yeasts, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, dried elderberries (340mg/ kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), black pepper (200mg/kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/kg), dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives