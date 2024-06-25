Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free adult cat ocean white fish & potato 4kg

This is a complete, super premium pet food for adult cats with particularly sensitive skin or stomachs. This gentle diet contains ocean white fish for maximum digestibility and low allergenicity and is naturally higher in essential fatty acids than our standard diets. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Adult cats that need a sensitive, low allergen diet. Adult cats that favour a fish based diet.

Grain free recipe - no added cereals or grain 26% fresh white fish and 24% white fish meal. Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 4kg

Ingredients

Fresh white fish (26%), potato (26%), white fish meal (24%), chicken oil, egg powder, pea starch, chicken digest, krill, yeast extract, malt extract, pea fibre, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, cranberry extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives