Marketplace.
image 1 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kg
image 1 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kgimage 2 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kgimage 3 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kgimage 4 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kgimage 5 of Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Sensitive Adult Cat Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 4kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Leander International Pet Foods Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.00

£32.00/each

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free adult cat ocean white fish & potato 4kg
This is a complete, super premium pet food for adult cats with particularly sensitive skin or stomachs. This gentle diet contains ocean white fish for maximum digestibility and low allergenicity and is naturally higher in essential fatty acids than our standard diets.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Adult cats that need a sensitive, low allergen diet.Adult cats that favour a fish based diet.
Grain free recipe - no added cereals or grain26% fresh white fish and 24% white fish meal.Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Pack size: 4kg

Ingredients

Fresh white fish (26%), potato (26%), white fish meal (24%), chicken oil, egg powder, pea starch, chicken digest, krill, yeast extract, malt extract, pea fibre, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, cranberry extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here