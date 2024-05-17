Bormioli Rocco Oslo Glass Espresso Cups - 100ml - Clear - Pack of 6

This Oslo 100ml Modern Style Espresso glass from Bormioli Rocco features a metal handle that easily separates from the glass for easy washing and handling. These beautifully crafted espresso glasses are the perfect addition to your home or business. The sleek tapered edges offer the exact right holding position that is both comfortable and convenient for hot or cold beverages. The stylish metal handle is both practical and pleasing to the eye. It can be removed for easy washing and is sure to stand out from the crowd. The glass has rolled rims and a reinforced base to provide stability and strength for a smooth drinking experience. The glass has been treated with a technological process of tempering. This acts on the molecular structure of the glass, making the products particularly resistant to shocks and temperature changes. This makes them perfect for serving everything from fresh hot coffees to frozen desserts.