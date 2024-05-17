LAV Venue White Wine Glasses - 245ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Toast your favourite tipple in style with these Venue White Wine Glasses from LAV. The subtle styling of these Wine Glasses brings an air of elegant sophistication to any dining table, accentuated by the crystal clarity and shine of the materials. The classic goblet shape provides the perfect environment for the flavours and aromas of your wine to develop, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience. As with all LAV glassware, the Venue Wine Glasses are dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Venue collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.