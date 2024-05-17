Marketplace.
Rink Drink Glass Coffee Cups with Handle - 300ml - Pack of 6

£16.00

£16.00/each

Bring cool contemporary style to any tea or coffee morning with these Insulated Tea and Coffee Glasses from Rink Drink Crafted from tempered glass, this piece possess a strength and resistance that will stand up effortlessly to the rigours of home and professional establishments alike. That same resistance also applies to extreme changes in heat, meaning you can serve fresh, hot tea or coffee without fear of cracking. Perfect for those who want to show off their barista skills, the crystal clarity makes for a natural showpiece. A must-have for lattes and other layered hot drinks, or for witnessing the steeping of fruit or floral teas in action.

