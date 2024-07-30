LAV Tokyo Wine Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Tokyo range of Wine Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the distinctive silhouette of these glasses has been designed to provide the perfect wine tasting experience. The exaggerated bowl shape provides ample room for the complex flavours and aromas of your favourite grape-based beverage to mature and develop before encouraging them upward to gather at the top, serving as the perfect invitation for their guest to engage their senses. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Tokyo collection of Stemware is sure to fill your home with LAV.