Rink Drink Pilsner Beer Glasses - 380ml

The Rink Drink range of Beer Glasses serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Based on the classic Pilsner Glass design, the slender silhouette of these glasses offers the optimum environment for enjoying the carbonation of your favourite lager or beer. The wider surface area at the rim preserves the foam head for that classic visual aesthetic, while also aiding in allowing you to experience the maximum amount of flavour and aroma from your beverage. With a 380ml capacity, these glasses are perfect for bottled beers of all varieties, as well as ales, ciders and soft drinks. Like all Rink Drink glassware, this range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Rink Drink collection of Beer Glasses is sure to fill your home with joy.