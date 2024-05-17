Rink Drink Classic Pint Beer Glasses - 580ml - Pack of 4

The Rink Drink range of Beer Glasses serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Based on the classic Tulip Glass, designed to trap and maintain the foam head, the tulip shape helps enhance the flavor and aromatics of malty brews. With a 580ml capacity, these glasses are perfect for bottled beers of all varieties, as well as ales, ciders and soft drinks. Like all Rink Drink glassware, this range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Rink Drink collection of Beer Glasses is sure to fill your home with joy.