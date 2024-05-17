Rink Drink Classic Craft Cider Glasses - 400ml - Clear - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Serve your favourite alcoholic apple-based beverages in style with these 400ml Classic Craft Cider Glasses from Rink Drink. The footed stem has been designed to offer maximum stability whilst allowing you to cup the base of the glass, aiding heat transfer and allowing the complex aromatics of craft ciders and ales to fully develop. For those who prefer their perries with a little more chill, the large bowl shape provides plenty of room to pack your glass full of ice cubes for maximum refreshment. A perfect serving solution for homes, pubs and restaurants alike, these cider glasses are dishwasher safe for convenient, hassle-free cleaning.

