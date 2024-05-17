Argon Tableware Campana Champagne Flutes - 210ml - Pack of 6

The Argon Tableware range of Stemmed Campana Champagne Glasses serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware.

Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the classic style silhouette of these champagne glasses has been designed to provide the perfect the drinking experience. The simple elegant shapes complement any table set up or style of decor. The subtle rolled rim at the lip of the glass directs the wine across as much of the tongue as possible, maximising flavour.

Coming in 2 sizes - 290ml, 365ml and a champagne glass with a capacity of 210ml - these Argon Tableware Glasses provide the perfect vessel for wines of all shapes, grapes and sizes, and -with the added feature of being dishwasher safe, you have for hassle free cleaning for years of use.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Argon Tableware collection of Stemware is sure to fill your home with joy.