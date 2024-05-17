Argon Tableware Coloured Champagne Flutes - 220ml - Pink - Pack of 2

Add a splash of vibrant colour to your next hen do, cocktail party or event with this set of Coloured Champagne Flutes from Argon Tableware.

The high-quality glass construction of these pieces provides excellent shine and clarity; the perfect showcase for the bubbles of your favourite fizz!

The vibrant pink colour will make these flutes the life and soul of any party - a must have for hen dos, theme nights and cocktail parties!

Rolled rims provide maximum comfort with every sip, while also offering a level of protection against chipping if knocked or dropped.

Dishwasher safe.