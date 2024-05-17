Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Red

The 11 inch Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe is the most high-tech race car around. Press the button on the roof to start it up and swipe your hand over the top of the car to activate the engine revs and lights, the more you swipe the more it revs and the further it will race! You can control the car with a wave of you hand. With awesome lights and realistic engine sounds. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years +.