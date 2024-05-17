Marketplace.
image 1 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Red
image 1 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Redimage 2 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Redimage 3 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Redimage 4 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Redimage 5 of Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Red

Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe Digital Car - Red
The 11 inch Nikko Road Rippers Speed Swipe is the most high-tech race car around. Press the button on the roof to start it up and swipe your hand over the top of the car to activate the engine revs and lights, the more you swipe the more it revs and the further it will race! You can control the car with a wave of you hand. With awesome lights and realistic engine sounds. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years +.
Press the button on the roof to start it upSwipe your hand over the top of the car to raceThe more you sweep-the further it will race

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here