Razor Jetts Mini Heel Wheels - Blue

Get ready to roll. The Razor Jetts Mini Heels Wheels quickly turn any pair of shoes into a blur of glowing LED wheels and awesome gliding action. They feature Razors Quick Click hook and loop strap system that makes it easy to get the perfect fit of shoes from junior 11 to adult 11. Just step in, strap down and take off with an awesome new way to roll that is small in size, but big on fun. With bright LED lights that add a flash of fun to your ride. Dimensions 25.4 x 12.7 x 63.5 cm. Weight Suit ages 6 years+. Maximum rider weight 65 kg.