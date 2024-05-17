image 1 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Balls
image 1 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Ballsimage 2 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Ballsimage 3 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Ballsimage 4 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Ballsimage 5 of Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Balls

Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Balls

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Balls
This colourful, easy to clean, 120 cm diameter, blue half tent has a UV protection of 30+ and is perfect for the beach on holiday or your garden, or even a picnic in the park to help protect your child from the harsh summer sun and can also be used as a sun shelter for when your child is in a sand pit or a paddling pool, that can fit into the shelter. It comes with 50 multicoloured balls. The tent folds and it comes with a bag for easy storage. Suits ages 10 months +. Dimensions 120 x 120 x 80 cm.
Has a UV protection of 30+-perfect for holidaysAlso perfect for the garden or picnic in the parkComes with 50 multi coloured balls & storage bag

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here