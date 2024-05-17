Paradiso Blue Tent and 50 Balls

This colourful, easy to clean, 120 cm diameter, blue half tent has a UV protection of 30+ and is perfect for the beach on holiday or your garden, or even a picnic in the park to help protect your child from the harsh summer sun and can also be used as a sun shelter for when your child is in a sand pit or a paddling pool, that can fit into the shelter. It comes with 50 multicoloured balls. The tent folds and it comes with a bag for easy storage. Suits ages 10 months +. Dimensions 120 x 120 x 80 cm.