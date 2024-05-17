Marketplace.
Razor X-Cruiser Electric Skateboard 22 Volt

Razor X-Cruiser Electric Skateboard 22 Volt
Put fun on cruise with the lithium-ion-powered Razor electric skateboard made to zoom along. The X-Cruiser is a skateboard with an electrifying kick, putting the control of a 125 watt, geared motor in the palm of your hand and under your feet. This complete cruiser uses an innovative geared rear-wheel drive motor and a 22 volt lithium-ion battery to deliver electrifying skate action at speeds up to 10 mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Hit your perfect cruising velocity with the variable-speed control on the digital, handheld 2.4 GHz wireless remote,requires 2 x AAA batteries with replaceable wrist strap for variable-speed control of the electrifying lithium ion-powered carve-and-turn action. The 75.4 cm long, 5 ply maple deck and custom, reverse kingpin trucks deliver a smooth, responsive ride, perfect for cruising, while perforated grip tape and ground-gripping 80 mm, 80a street urethane wheels will keep you firmly in control of your board. Razors new kick-start, geared, rear-wheel-drive motor technology is virtually maintenance free, meaning you won't have to worry about alignment issues, chain or belt. Comes with a 22V lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack and charger. Dimensions: 75.4 x 26.9 x 14.4 cm. Weight: 4.8 kg. Suits ages 9 years +. Max rider weight 100 kg.
Comes with a 2.4Ghz remote controlMax speed of 10 mph and up to 40 mins run timeMax. user weight of 100kg. Suits ages 9 years +

