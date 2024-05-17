Razor Power A2 22 Volt Scooter

The Razor Power A2 electric scooter is your classic kick scooter that provides its own kick. Reimagined with a high-torque, lithium ion powered electric hub motor, Power A2 is modernized, motorized, and delivers a rattle-free ride at speeds up to 10 mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous ride time. Compact, lightweight, and easy to fold, its the perfect way to add some excitement to your ride and make any cruise your favourite part of the day. The kick to start, high-torque, hub motor offers smooth, responsive electric power from the push-button throttle control without old school alignment issues, chain, or belt. Easy to ride, easy to love, the Power A2 is the perfect blend of style and excitement that makes a statement in motion or parked at your desk. It comes with a 22V lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack and charger. Dimensions: 79.7 x 36.6 x 96.5 cm. Weight: 6.46 kg. Suits ages 8 years +. Max rider weight 65 kg.