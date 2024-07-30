image 1 of CrockPot Digital Countdown 4.7L Slow Cooker
CrockPot Digital Countdown 4.7L Slow Cooker

Versatile and economicalCook the classics like chillis, stews, soups and pot-roasts, or go off-piste with shakshuka, enchiladas, and chocolate brioche bread & butter pudding. We've included some recipe ideas to get you started but the options are endless. Slow cooking is budget-friendly too - tenderising cheaper cuts of meat - and because you're not having to heat your whole oven to cook your dish, it can also save energy.Delicious, healthy foodSlow cooking is perfect if you're looking for tasty meals using wholesome ingredients. A hearty soup, with loads of chunky veg, makes a great midweek lunch and is an easy way towards your 5-a-day. Make up a large batch at the weekend, portion it up, pop it in the freezer and take it out as you need it. Of course, it's great for the occasional treat too - try our Lemon Lush Pudding recipe below.Digital Timer - Set cooking time from 30 minutes to 20 hours. Auto keep-warm means your dish is ready when you are.Hinged lid - Makes serving and stirring easier. Reduces worktop mess.Dishwasher safe bowl &lid - For easy cleaning.4.7 Litre ceramic bowl - Ideal for families. Removable so you can serve at the table. Oven-safe.3 Heat settings - Low, High & Keep-Warm for delicious dishes, from soups and stews to pot roasts and desserts.Cost-Saving Cooking: Enjoy delicious, low-cost meals at home instead of eating out; slow cooking can be almost 2 times more energy-efficient than using a conventional oven, helping you to save money on your energy bill.
