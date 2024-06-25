Cheeky 21st Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Typecast Gallery.

Send this 21st birthday card to your good looking friends and family members. Wish them a happy 21st milestone birthday with this funny and colourful card, congratulating them on reaching this special age, twenty one!

'It took 21 years to look this good.'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.