thortful Road To 80th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Eskimo Kiss Designs. Send this 80th birthday card to your grandad, grandma, mum, or dad and celebrate 80 years of memories and special moments from 1944 to today. From the launch of the NHS to the longest reigning monarch to the most important day of all, their birthday! 'The Road to 80' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.