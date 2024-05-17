thortful Road To 21st Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Eskimo Kiss Designs. Celebrate your son, daughter or friends 21st birthday by sending this fabulous card that highlights 21 years of special memories and moments from 2003. From the London Olympics to the world in lockdown to the most important day of all, their birthday! 'The Road to 21' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.