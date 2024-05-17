thortful Road To 30th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Eskimo Kiss Designs. Send this 30th birthday to a loved one and celebrate 30 years of memories and special moments from 1994 to today - from the launch of the iPod to the world lockdown to the most important day of all, their birthday! 'The Road to 30' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.