Goki Metal Ride On Fire Brigade Truck

This realistically styled retro metal foot to floor fire truck has a working bell and comes with 2 removable ladders and a roll out hose. It has rubber tyres, for better traction, a large seat, and a rugged steering wheel. Maximum rider weight 25 kg. Dimensions: 75 x 24.5 x 34.5 cm. Suits ages 1 year plus.