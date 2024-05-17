Goki 1939 Classic Green Pedal Car

Made from metal, this realistically styled retro 1939 pedal car in red has rubber tyres, for better traction, a large bench seat and rugged steering wheel. It has imitation headlights and a windscreen frame. Maximum rider weight 25 kg. Dimensions 80 x 40 x 53.5 cm. Suits ages 3 years +. Requires assembly