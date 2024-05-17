Harbour Housewares Cast Iron Garden Fire Pit - 85cm - Grey

Few things foster feelings of kinship and camaraderie like gathering round the flickering flames and crackling embers of a fire.

Crafted from durable cast iron, these classic fire pits offer excellent heat radiation, creating the perfect space for friends and family to gather round. Three sturdy legs offers excellent stability on uneven terrain, while the inclusion of sturdy side handles makes for easy movement and transportation.

Classic industrial styling creates a sure-fire centrepiece in any back garden or terrace. The large bowl capacity offers maximum room for your fuel of choice while aiding air flow, keeping home fires burning for longer.