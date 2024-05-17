Bormioli Rocco Basic Glass Kitchen Mixing Bowl - 1 Litre

Add a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Basic collection of Salad and Mixing Bowls from Bormioli Rocco.

Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate households and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Basic collection brings that proud tradition into your home, providing a degree of functionality that is every bit as fuss-free as its minimalist design.

Perfect for whisking and kneading, serving and presenting, the crystal clarity of this 1 Litre glass bowl makes a stylistic statement from the kitchen to the dining table. The stackable design saves on valuable storage space - a must-have in smaller homes and kitchens.