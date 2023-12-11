CrockPot Digital Sizzle & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L

Two Ways to Cook: Sear meat and vegetables on the hob to enhance flavour and lock in moisture, then slow cook for deliciously tender results, all with just one pot

Slow Cooking Perfection: Slow, gentle heat produces delicious meals with minimal effort; ideal for soups, stews and meat joints, as well as puddings, cakes and more

3 Heat Settings: Low and High cook a variety of tasty dishes; Keep Warm ensures your meal is ready to eat when you are

3.5 L Bowl: Perfect for families and smaller dinner parties; removable bowl serves straight to the table

Easy to Clean: One pot for both searing and slow cooking means less washing up, plus both bowl and lid are dishwasher-safe