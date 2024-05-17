Beko Solo 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Black

The Beko Solo microwave is simple to control, having just two manual dials. The top dial controls the power levels, so whether you are reheating leftovers or steaming vegetables, there's the perfect power level for the task in hand. There is also a handy defrost setting that allows food to be quickly and effortlessly defrosted, perfect for days when you are short on time. The bottom dial controls the cooking time (up to a maximum of 30 minutes). Other handy features of this Beko microwave include an interior light, 24.5cm glass turntable and a swing left door opening.

Stylish, sleek and compact design - Add a little sleek style to you kitchen without taking up too much space.

700W microwave power - Maintains perfect power to ensure your foods cooked evenly whilst maintaining essential nutrients and vitamins.

Auto defrost - Perfect for days when you're short on time, this stylish microwave allows you to defrost your food quickly and effortlessly thanks to the useful defrost function

Adjustable power levels - Featuring 6 adjustable power levels, this stylish microwave is flexible to your specific needs.