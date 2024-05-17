Marketplace.
image 1 of Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silver
image 1 of Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silverimage 2 of Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silverimage 3 of Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silverimage 4 of Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silver

Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace
Energy rating A

£84.99

£84.99/each

Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - Silver
The Beko Solo microwave is simple to control, havnig just two manual dials. The top dial controls the pwer levels, so whether you are reheating leftovers or steaming vegetables, there's the perfect power level for the task in hand. There is also a handy defrost setting that allows food to be quickly and effortlessly defrosted, perfect for days when you are short on time. The bottom dial controls the cooking time (up to a maximum of 30 minutes). Other handy features of this Beko microwave include an interior light, 24.5cm glass turntable and a swing left door opening.AUTO DEFROST Effortlessly defrost your food with the help of our auto defrost function.AUTO-COOK MENU Effortlessly cook your food and save time in the kitchen with the help of our auto-cook function.STYLISH, SLEEK AND COMPACT DESIGN Add a little sleek style to you kitchen without taking up too much space.
Sleek Designe700w PowerAdjustable Power Levels

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here