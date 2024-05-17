MasterChef Digital 4.5L Air Fryer

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Digital Airfryer is a household necessity for casual and professional chefs alike. With a sleek, easy to use digital touch screen display - it will be your go-to in the kitchen! Plus adjustable temperature (80°C - 200°C) function and a detachable cooking pot with non-stick PTFE injection in shell, sleek rectangular design with curved corners and elegant black surface featuring the Official logo. This air fryer is easy to use and maintain.

The Digital Airfryer is a household necessity for casual and professional chefs alike. With a sleek, easy to use digital touch screen display - it will be your go-to in the kitchen! Plus adjustable temperature (80°C - 200°C) function and a detachable cooking pot with non-stick PTFE injection in shell, sleek rectangular design with curved corners and elegant black surface featuring the Official logo. This air fryer is easy to use and maintain. Digital touch sceen control panel Capacity - 4.5 litres Non-stick grill/crisper plate for a better air circulation Healthier results with 90% less fat Easy to clean basket

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.