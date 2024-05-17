Princess Smart Convector Heater 2000W - White

Stylish wall mountable 2000 W glass panel heater for quick and efficient heating. This heater comes with a LED touch screen, electronic thermostat, timer, child safety lock and a specially designed app for this heater.

User-friendly: control your convection heater from your sofa thanks to the included remote control. No need to get up anymore! Of course, it is also possible to use the LCD screen of the heater.

Features: set your auxiliary heater to run only for a predefined period of time (between 1 h and 24 h) or schedule it according to your daily routines. You can adjust the temperature from 5 to 50°C. A turbo function allows you to increase the power of the chosen heat setting.

Safe to use: this electric heater is protected against overheating, which prevents power surges, and its anifrost function enables it to switch on automatically when the ambient temperature is too low. Thanks to the integrated handle you can carry it from one room to another easily.

3 heat settings: choose from 3 settings (750- 1,250 or 2,000 W) and set the thermostat to the desired temperature to heat your room (20m² max).

Ambient temperature control enables the heater to effectively self-regulate the temperature it delivers.

Smart: you can control this convection heater and retrieve your settings in the Princess Home App on your smartphone, wherever you are in the world.

Set it up from your office to find a warm and cozy home when you return from work. You can also use voice control with Siri.