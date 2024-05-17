Beko 20L, 700W Solo Manual Microwave - White

The Beko Solo microwave is simple to control, havnig just two manual dials. The top dial controls the power levels, so whether you are reheating leftovers or steaming vegetables, there's the perfect power level for the task in hand. There is also a handy defrost setting that allows food to be quickly and effortlessly defrosted, perfect for days when you are short on time. The bottom dial controls the cooking time (up to a maximum of 30 minutes). Other handy features of this Beko microwave include an interior light, 24.5cm glass turntable and a swing left door opening.

STYLISH, SLEEK AND COMPACT DESIGN Add a little sleek style to you kitchen without taking up too much space

700W MICROWAVE POWER Maintains perfect power to ensure your foods cooked evenly whilst maintaining essential nutrients and vitamins.

AUTO DEFROST Effortlessly defrost your food with the help of our auto defrost function.

AUTO-COOK MENU Effortlessly cook your food and save time in the kitchen with the help of our auto-cook function.