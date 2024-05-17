Snug Snuggle Up Electric Blanket, 3 Heat Settings, Overheat Protection, Easy Fit, Double

Cosy up and enjoy snoozy snuggles. The Snuggle Up Electric Blanket will keep you comfy, content, and super cosy. It's your perfect snuggle partner for chilly winter nights! The 3 heat settings will leave you spoilt for choice and the overheat protection will keep you snoozing safely.

Did you know that electric blankets can warm you and your bed up at a fraction of the overall cost of your normal central heating bill? So, you can save on pennies and back away from that thermostat!• SNOOZY SNUGGLES: Get ready to snuggle up! Made for cosy comfort and warmth, the Snug Snuggle Up Electric Blanket will keep you snug as a bug.

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!

CUDDLY WARMTH: Heating up takes just a few minutes, with 3 heat settings you are spoilt for choice.

GLOW IN THE DARK: With Snug you can each control your warmth even when the lights are out, with our handy glow in the dark controller button - genius!

ENERGY SAVING HERO: Saving you pennies and keeping you snug, save on energy usage by sleeping in a warm bed, so back away from that thermostat!

EASY FIT: Elasticated corner staps make fitting the product hassle free which leaves more time for snoozing.

SLEEP SAFELY: Overheat protection means you can snuggle up and snooze without a worry.