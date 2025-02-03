Silentnight Pure Cotton Duvet Set, Silver, SuperKing

Crafted from 100% cotton which feels blissfully soft on the skin for a great night’s sleep night after night. The cotton duvet cover is highly breathable which will keep you feeling fresh throughout the night providing a luxurious sleep experience. Easy to care for and machine washable retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe. Pair with our Silentnight Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet to complete the look! Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

• LUXURIOUSLY SOFT: Sink back into sumptuously soft luxury. Crafted from 100% cotton which is soft to the skin for a great night’s sleep night after night. • NATURALLY BREATHABLE: Naturally breathable 180 thread count pure cotton, perfect for all year-round comfort. • QUALITY THAT LASTS: The Pure Cotton Duvet Set is durable and easy to care for, making this a great favourite.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited