Marketplace.
image 1 of Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pink
image 1 of Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pinkimage 2 of Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pinkimage 3 of Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pinkimage 4 of Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pink

Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

Brentfords Sherpa Fleece Faux Fur Blanket, 150x180cm - Blush Pink
Super soft plain blush faux fur flannel fleece & sherpa reverse blanket - plush soft throw from Brentfords
Luxurious fluffy sherpa fleeceSuper soft and warmReversible design

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here