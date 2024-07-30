Dreamscene Nordic Fleece Blanket Luxury Plush, 125x150cm - Red

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This range of supersoft fleece throws is perfect for use as a throw over beds. The soft plush material makes this the perfect blanket to snuggle up to, and the modern colours add a vibrant colour and decorative feel to any room. It's multi purpose use allows for travelling, glamping or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be lonely again when you snuggle up to this blanket.

This range of supersoft fleece throws is perfect for use as a throw over beds. The soft plush material makes this the perfect blanket to snuggle up to, and the modern colours add a vibrant colour and decorative feel to any room. It's multi purpose use allows for travelling, glamping or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be lonely again when you snuggle up to this blanket.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.