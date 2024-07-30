Marketplace.
image 1 of Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Grey
image 1 of Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Greyimage 2 of Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Greyimage 3 of Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Greyimage 4 of Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Grey

Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sienna Faux Fur Blanket Soft, 150x200cm - Grey
This super soft faux fur blanket is ideal for use as a throw over furniture such as beds. This cosy and snug velvety feel throw has a modern design and touch, which is sure to add warmth and a glam theme to your room. The reverse features a smooth to touch feel. This throw makes the perfect gift, whilst being ideal for use when travelling or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Luxurious large mink blanket - thick faux fur material.
Faux fur plush materialReversible designFoldable for travel

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here