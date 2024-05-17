Marketplace.
OHS Barbie 3kg Kids Weighted Blanket Sleep Therapy, 110x170cm

Introducing the Barbie Weighted Blanket - a perfect blend of style, comfort, and nostalgia! This luxurious weighted blanket is designed to wrap you in cozy warmth while celebrating the iconic Barbie legacy. With its vibrant hot pink backdrop adorned with repeating classic Barbie motifs, including her silhouette and iconic accessories, it's a must-have addition to any Barbie fan's collection. Whether you're looking to add a touch of childhood nostalgia to your space or simply want a snuggly, weighted embrace, this Barbie Weighted Blanket is the ideal choice.
Equal stitched pockets that spread evenlyEngineered to provide a relaxing sleep experienceMaterial is breathable comfortable and durable

