OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cm

This blanket fleece throw made with thick ultra soft fabric is perfect to snuggle up and keep warm this winter. Sofa throw is a versatile blanket that can be used as a couch cover, bed throw or over sofa throw. Take thermal blanket away with you as a travel blanket or pet blanket. Navy blue fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester, with decorative snowflakes and snowmen.