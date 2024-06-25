image 1 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cm
image 1 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cmimage 2 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cmimage 3 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cmimage 4 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cmimage 5 of OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cm

OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

OHS Snowman Fleece Blanket Thermal Christmas, 120x150cm
This blanket fleece throw made with thick ultra soft fabric is perfect to snuggle up and keep warm this winter. Sofa throw is a versatile blanket that can be used as a couch cover, bed throw or over sofa throw. Take thermal blanket away with you as a travel blanket or pet blanket. Navy blue fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester, with decorative snowflakes and snowmen.
Cosy polar fleece materialPerfect for those chilly nightsFoldable for travel

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here