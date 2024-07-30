OHS Check Tartan Fleece Blanket, 120x150cm - Red/White

This blanket fleece throw made with thick ultra soft fabric is perfect to snuggle up and keep warm this winter. Take fleece blanket away with you as a travel blanket or pet blanket. Red and white check fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester and sized at 120cm x 150cm, ideal for single or double beds.