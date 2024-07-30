Highams Herringbone Chevron Tassel Knit Trim Throw, 150x200cm

Upgrade your room in an instant with our new herringbone two tone tassel trim knit throw. Take your pick from the choice of striking colours, a perfect way to give your room a fresh look. The superbly soft mohair material makes this the perfect blanket to snuggle up to, and the modern tassel trim, and herringbone design adds a vibrant and decorative feel to any room. It's multi purpose use allows for travelling, glamping or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be cold again when you snuggle up to this blanket.